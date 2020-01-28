In the state Treasury compared to the budget deficit of the last two years
The state budget of Ukraine for January-December 2019 is executed with a deficit of $ 78,050 billion, which is 32% higher than the deficit for the previous year.
As reported on the website of the State Treasury service of Ukraine, the consolidated budget for this period is executed with deficiency 84,316 billion UAH, which is 24% higher than a year earlier.
We will remind, the state budget-2019 included the income in the amount of 1,026 trillion UAH, expenses – UAH 1,112 trillion, the limit of the deficit at 89,989 billion.
The “Today” wrote that the budget deficit was financed by borrowings, as the proceeds from privatization amounted to UAH 0.5 billion – 3.1% of plan. Borrowing in 2019 amounted to 405 billion – 104% of the initial plan.
Recall, Russian President Vladimir Zelensky has signed the law on amendments to the state budget of Ukraine for the year 2019, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada. Among important changes is the reduction of income by 20.4 billion.
Changes in the budget-2019 had to make in order to increase funding for separate budget programs, in particular to allocate funds for the reorganization of ministries, as well as provide additional funding for the program “restructuring of the coal mines” in the amount of 1 billion UAH to pay salaries to miners.
