In the steel industry recorded a production decline
Photo: ukrmetprom.org
In 2020 in Ukraine decreased production of all types of steel products
For the first half of Ukrmetallurgprom noted a significant drop in production volumes.
In Ukraine for six months in 2020 decreased production volumes of all types of steel products. On Wednesday, July 15, announced Ukrmetallurgprom.
So, the largest decline was recorded in the production of pipe products — by 29.4% (compared with the first half of 2019), steel — 7.6% and rolled products — for 4.7%.
Also significantly reduced the export of scrap metal — by 54%, to 17 thousand tons.
It is noted that among the main reasons for the decline in production should be allocated to reducing demand and falling prices for metallurgical products in the world, the increase in tariffs and changes in legislation.
We will remind, in may Ukraine has risen in the ranking of world steel producers, taking 13th place.
For the first three months 2020 metallurgical plants of Ukraine cut revenue from exports of ferrous metals by 14.8% in comparison with January-March 2019.
korrespondent.net