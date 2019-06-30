In the stomach of an alligator found fragments of the bodies of American

In the United States in the stomach of the alligator found body parts of men. Predator caught in the channel near the settlement of Fort Meade, near Tampa, according to

Alligator eating human remains, was discovered by a local resident. Caught and opened the reptile staff service of protection of fish resources and wildlife of Florida. In the stomach of the alligator found the arm and leg men.

It turned out that the victim was 45-year-old Michael Ford. The man went missing on June 23. According to preliminary version, he drowned. The exact cause of death is established.

Yesterday in Simferopol, next to the school caught a crocodile. The reptile stumbled the dog of one of the locals, strolling along the street Turgeneva, how did it get there, is unknown.

