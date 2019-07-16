In the Strait of Hormuz lost the tanker (PHOTO)

Riah oil tanker going through the Strait of Hormuz, for more than two days does not transmit information about its location. American authorities believe that he could invade Iran, has informed on Tuesday Agency Associated Press (AP).

“Of course, we suspect that it was captured”, – quotes the words of it’s source in the Pentagon. He stated that the longer there is no contact with the team, the more fears. He also did not rule out the possibility that the ship may be faulty.

According to sources in the Pentagon, about two days ago, the ship entered the territorial waters of Iran. After this has been disabled, the input signals of the location. Three months travel in the UAE tanker never disconnected the transmission system of coordinates, noted the Agency interlocutor. Usually Riah moved from Dubai on the West Bank of the UAE, crossed the Strait of Hormuz and stayed in Fujairah on the Eastern coast of the country.

Iranian officials did not provide any information about the vessel. Representatives of the UAE said that the tanker did not give a distress signal.”Oil tanker is not owned and used UAE, he has not filed a distress signal,” said a senior Emirati official TV channel “al Arabiya”.

Tehran and Abu Dhabi had no immediate comment on the situation. The US fifth fleet, which controls water in the Middle East, declined to comment.

May 11 at least four ships have been attacked near the territorial waters of the UAE.

July 4, Marines have detained a British Iranian oil tanker Grace-1 in the waters of Gibraltar, who went to Syria in violation of international sanctions. Tehran promised to retaliate.

On July 9 Iranian ships tried to seize British oil tanker that ran in the escort frigate Montrose.

It is not excluded that Teheran has tried to fulfill its promise to detain a British ship, if the UK authorities will not let the tanker Grace 1, arrested on 4 July in Gibraltar. About the need for such measures previously stated, the Secretary of the Iranian expediency Council Mohsen Rezai.

The US accuses Tehran in the attacks on tankers in Oman and the Persian Gulf. Iran denies the charges.

The United States after the incident, announced the intention to form an international coalition to escort merchant ships in the Persian Gulf in connection with the situation around Iran. This was stated on Thursday launched by President Donald trump on a post of the Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff (JCS) of the armed forces (AF) of the U.S. General mark Milly.

The Central command of the US Armed forces (CENTCOM) in a statement in early July, the statement pointed out that the situation around Iran requires “international decisions”. “The world economy depends on free flow of trade, and all countries have an obligation to protect and preserve this cornerstone of global prosperity,” – said in CENTCOM, in the area of operational responsibility which includes primarily the middle East and Central Asia.