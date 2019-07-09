In the summer some medications increase skin sensitivity to the sun
Under the influence of some chemical substances in the composition of medicines the skin becomes too sensitive to sunlight. This increases the risk of harm to the skin affected by the burn.
Experts at Harvard University concluded that taking certain medications during summer may cause undesirable skin reactions caused by exposure to ultraviolet radiation. In particular, these reactions can be redness, itching, blisters and swelling on exposed areas of the body exposed to sunburn.
“In some cases, a skin reaction develops within a few days after exposure to the sun and is expressed by a reddening of the whole body, which is accompanied by a rash and itching,” warned the experts.
Harvard scientists have compiled a list of medications that often provoke such a reaction. This list includes: People who are forced to take these medications, the scientists recommended as little as possible to be in the sun.