In the support group Zavorotnyuk denied another fake about actress: what are you talking about
In the support group actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk in Instagram denied earlier media reports that the star of the series “My fair nanny” is in critical condition and supposedly she is now under palliative care.
This writes the “TV Program.about”.
At the same time, the fans have hinted that the actress is indeed in rehab.
“For those who don’t know, rehab is a facility where patients undergo complex procedures to restore health. Palliative care through hospices do, “said support group.
Note that the below information your like put the daughter of actress Anna Zavorotnyuk. This means that she fully agreed with published.
Recall that last month and a half in media distributed to a huge number of versions about the health of the actress. Now we can say that the star is suffering a serious illness, but her situation was not as critical as it seemed initially.
As previously reported “FACTS”, journalist and TV presenter Otar cusanelli said in a television broadcast that the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is struggling with a terrible disease, it hurts, so it’s best to leave her alone.
