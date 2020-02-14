In the Swiss national League hockey player has performed an incredible bullet (video)
Matthias Tedenby
In the next match of the Swiss hockey League met teams from different poles of the standings – “Dallas” is second and “Ambri-Piotta” is also the second, but at the end.
In the main time of the match, the opponents have failed to reveal the winner – 2:2.
To do this, teams needed to carry on 9 attempts in the shootout.
Spectacular point put Matthias Tedenby, who performed his incredible attempt in the style. Davos won the third victory in a row.