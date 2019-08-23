In the Tatras lightning struck a group of tourists: there are dead and hundreds more injured (PHOTOS)

Loading...

In the Tatras, in Poland and Slovakia, the strongest thunderstorms, five people received fatal injuries and more than 150 people were injured. As reported “Interfax” with reference to the Associated Press, the rescue services Poland looking for five more people who were in the storm in the mountains and missing.

Lightning strikes killed four people in Poland, one person was killed in neighboring Slovakia. According to the BBC, the epicenter of the impact was on a group of tourists on the top of Giewont mountain with a height of 1894 meters, where there is a metal cross.

It is believed that lightning struck at the 15-meter design at the time, when at the top there were a large number of tourists, and then the flow passed along the metal railing. Among the victims listed at least one child in the area sent four rescue helicopter.

As for the 150 injured, most suffered burns, and complain of heart pain. Remain hospitalized 22 people. The mayor of Zakopane Leszek Dorula declared Friday a day of mourning in connection with the incident.

Tatra mountains – the highest mountain chain in the Carpathian mountains, who wear the title of second longest mountain range in Europe, stretching from the Czech Republic, through Poland and Slovakia to Serbia, Romania and Moldova. The highest peaks of the massif are located on the territory of Slovakia.

The highest peak called Gerlach or Gerlachovsky Stit, with a height of 655 m 2, located North of Poprad in Slovakia. The highest point in Poland, mount Rysy, a height of 2,499 m, located to the South of the city of Zakopane on the border with Slovakia.

The Giewont is located in the South of Poland, its highest point is mount Great Giewont, 1 894 m. Finding her during a thunderstorm is unsafe because the set there is a metal cross often attracts lightning strikes.

At a time when a group of tourists climbed to the top, the weather was Sunny. Forecasters did not warn of a possible disaster, write “Facts”.