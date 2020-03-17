In the team participating in the playoffs of the Champions League, 35% of the staff is sick with coronavirus
Spanish “Valencia” has informed fans about the new positive tests for coronavirus among their players and staff of the club.
35% of the staff of the first team, including players, coaching staff and other team members are carriers Covid-19, reported on the official website of the club from Mestalla.
It is worth noting that they will visit in isolation in their homes.
We will remind, Valencia in the 1/8 finals of the Champions League met with bergamasco “atalanti” (1:4, 3:4).
In particular, in its statement, the club accuses a trip to Milan and two games against Atalanta as directly responsible for a mass infestation.