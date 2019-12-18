In the Thriller the leaders of the Bundesliga was scored 6 goals (video)
“Borussia” (Dortmund)
Within the penultimate before the winter break, 16-th round of the Bundesliga in Dortmund was the match of two leaders – “Borussia” played “Leipzig”.
The match of two participants of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League this season has been a battle.
Playing catch-up all the time played “Leipzig”.
After losing first half 0:2 (especially good was the goal of Juliana Wigle), guests need only 8 minutes after the break to restore the status quo scored a double Timo Werner 2:2.
2 minutes later, the hosts took the lead again (Jadon Sancho) – 3 goals in 10 minutes – the audience at the “Signal Iduna Park” is clearly not bored.
Adding that Sancho was the third teenager in the Bundesliga after Olaf’s Tone (“Schalke 04” in 1985) and Horst Keppel (Stuttgart 1967), who scored 15 League goals in a calendar year.
But the last word was for wards Juliana Nagelmann – 3:3.
After this draw “Leipzig” continues to lead the peloton in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund are third.