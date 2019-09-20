In the tomb of Tutankhamun, archaeologists found a strange “ring of aliens” (photo)
Despite the fact that the tomb of Tutankhamen was discovered by archaeologists in 1922, to this day, I find something unusual. For example, recently among the funerary belongings of the Pharaoh archaeologists have discovered a mysterious ring, which shows a strange humanoid creature, writes Science News.
According to scientists, the ring is depicted the God Ptah of Egyptian mythology. At the same time, even the experts can’t explain why it is very similar to humanoid.
On the image of the “alien” is not on something and literally floats along the surrounding objects. Scientists believe that this is a sign of the possession of extraterrestrial technology.
On the ring depicted many different subjects, the purpose of which is still not clear to scientists.
Another detail: the ring of Tutankhamun dates back to 600 BC, and according to the beliefs of the Egyptians, Ptah existed 5-15 thousand years ago. This begs the question — who is actually depicted on the ring?
Some researchers suggest that the Egyptians could maintain contact with representatives of extraterrestrial civilizations. How true is this hypothesis will probably understand after new discoveries.
As previously reported “FACTS”, tourists from Denmark had sex on top of the pyramid of Cheops in Egypt and captured it on camera. In addition to the photos where naked the Dane Andreas Hvid lies with his companion on the background of Cairo, he also released a video. It’s of a couple climbs the sights in complete darkness, and in the end the girl takes off her clothes.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter