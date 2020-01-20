In the trash: the goalkeeper “Manchester United” broke his pricey Lamborghini (photo)
January 20, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Goalkeeper “Manchester United” and Russian national team Argentina Sergio Romero was in a serious accident near the training base of the club in Carrington, reports manutd.ru.
The goalkeeper has not coped with management, and its Spur Lamborghini 2007 model year, worth about 200 thousand euros, flew into the safety rail.
Fortunately, Sergio in the incident were not injured, but his car is seriously broken.
This season, the Argentine in all competitions for the red devils held 9 matches.