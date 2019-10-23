In the truck found 39 corpses: what is known about the shocking tragedy in the UK (photos, video)
Wednesday, October 23, the number one news in the British media has a terrible find was made in the County of Essex. As already reported “FACTS”, in the town of Grays in the industrial Park of Waterhead was discovered a truck with the bodies of 39 of illegal immigrants. Police arrested the driver on suspicion of aiding and abetting mass murder. Conducted an extensive investigation involving law enforcement authorities in several European countries.
“FACTS” have tried to collect all the information about this tragedy, which is known at the moment. First, the name of the truck driver. This Mo Robinson, a 25-year-old resident of a small village in Northern Ireland, located near the town of Portadown. He is quite active in social networks, where it is often exhibited his pictures and images of Scania truck, which was discovered in Essex.
It is known that Robinson is living with a young woman. Her name is not yet known. She’s pregnant. The website the daily mail. contacted relatives Mo. His brother stated that they do not understand what happened. British police do not give anyone from Robinson to talk to Mo, even over the phone. “We do not say anything. No information about what is happening, what he is accused” — said the Irishman.
Mo Robinson
Neighbors the Robinsons say about Mo very well. The young man was not seen nothing reprehensible. The law is never violated. Earn a living, carrying various loads.
It is established that the Scania truck does not belong to Robinson, as a private company with which he had a contract. Usually Mo received an order to transport containers or trailers arriving in Northern Ireland or Wales by sea. He came to port, clung to the truck trailer with the container and hit the road. Also Robinson was often delivered cargo to the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden. So on his page in Facebookон often called his truck “Scandinavian Express” or “Polar Express”.
The Scania truck with the refrigerator in the industrial Park in Essex
The refrigerator was found in Essex, Mo took in the port of Purfleet. The container arrived by sea from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge at about midnight on 21 October. On the territory of the industrial Park in Grays truck Scania, at the wheel which was Robinson, came at 01:10 local time on 23 October. Half an hour later there arrived the police, who opened the refrigerator. They are found inside the 39 corpses.
To identify the dead have not yet succeeded. No one can tell at least what country they were in Belgium. British police found that the refrigerator belongs to a large Irish company GTR Trailers, based in Dublin. She hands over the containers leased to customers from different countries. Its employees currently raise all of the documentation to establish who and when has rented a refrigerated truck, ended up in Essex. This will help to establish how the container got Zeebrugge.
Initial reports that a sending country would be Bulgaria, be confirmed. They were based on the fact that Scania truck registered in this country in 2017. Then it was distilled in Northern Ireland. Everything was done absolutely legally.
Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov has assured the British government that his country has to a terrible discovery in Essex just such an attitude. About the bodies in the refrigerator in Sofia do not know anything.
It is obvious that the British police deal with criminals who engaged in trafficking. This was stated on 23 October, Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He promised to find the perpetrators of this mass murder and to punish them to the fullest extent of the law.
The cause of death of 39 people is not yet established. British media reported that, most likely, the illegals just froze in the refrigerator. The temperature of the air inside these containers is minus 25 degrees. People, apparently, were inside for at least four days. To come out on their own they could not — the refrigerator is closed from the outside.
The tragedy in Essex reminded of another similar story that happened 19 years ago. Then on the way from Belgium to Britain killed 58 Chinese illegal immigrants, including four women. The smugglers were transporting it in the truck with tomatoes. People just suffocated in a closed container. They were found dead in Kent. Lorry driver Perry Wacker was sentenced to 14 years in prison for mass murder. It was found that on the border it blocked the access of air into the container, fearing that the customs will hear the noise or voice.
And in August 2014 in Essex managed to save 35 illegal immigrants from Afghanistan. In this group of 15 children. They were taken to a British port in a shipping container from Belgium. Of the 36 people died only one 40-year-old man.
British police emphasize that the smuggling of illegal immigrants is a very profitable business. For example, Perry Wacker received for each person of 300 pounds. At that time it was more than $ 400. Those who organized the deadly voyage, took with everyone from illegal immigrants five times more.
After a series of deaths of migrants trying to illegally enter Britain was strengthened controls at major ports on both sides of the English channel. For example, in the Dover and Calais customs officers use thermal imaging, sniffer dogs and other means of identifying illegal immigrants in containers. The smugglers know this and last time I try to smuggle human cargo through small ports.
