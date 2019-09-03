In the Turkish resort lost another child from Russia
In the resorts of Turkey for the second season of tragedy with young tourists from Russia. In the first case, a 12-year-old tourist from St. Petersburg are unable to get out of the pool, hitting the hole for the drain pipe. September 3 new the tragic incident happened in Okurcalar — six-year-old girl drowned in a hotel pool.
The child became a victim of an accident during the descent from water slide. The incident happened at the pool at the Maya World Beach. The injured girl was taken to the hospital, but the doctors acknowledged that any help can not.
We will remind, earlier “FACTS” were told how to choose insurance when going to foreign resorts, and in some cases, the insurance company will likely refuse to pay.
