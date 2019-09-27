In the U.S. Congress, I suspect the Russian involvement in the scandal with trump
The speaker of the lower house of Congress, Nancy Pelosi, who announced the beginning of procedure of impeachment of the President of Donald trump, I’m sure that with the scandal surrounding the telephone conversation of the presidents of the USA and Ukraine Donald trump and Vladimir Zelensky involved Russia. We will remind, Moscow has expressed concern in connection with the possible disclosure of the content of the conversations trump with Putin.
“I think Russia has a hand in this”, — she said in the TV channel MSNBC,
The speaker stressed that the work of the President is not included “to confuse the leaders of other countries” to get them to do what is good for him.
“Any foreign government should not interfere in our elections. And here you have the President of the United States, asking about it”, — stated the politician is a Democrat.
Recall that U.S. intelligence agencies believe that trump has put pressure on Zelensky to last intervened in the investigation in the case of a private company Burisma, one of the shareholders which was the son of the chief of the candidate for President of the United States Democratic party, Joseph Biden hunter.
However, after the White house agreed to publish the transcript of the telephone conversation, it turned out that it is unreliable.
