In the U.S. Congress introduced a draft of new sanctions against Russia for the incident in the Kerch Strait (PHOTO)

A group of members of the house of representatives of the United States Congress introduced a new bill that would impose sanctions against 24 employees of FSB of the Russian Federation in connection with the arrest in Russia of Ukrainian sailors.

A statement published on the website of one of the authors of the bill, the house of representatives member from the Democratic party Marcy Kaptur. Other authors of the initiative made by her colleagues in the house Democrat Mike Quigley and Republican Andy Harris and Brian Fitzpatrick.

The authors of the bill States that “the United States continues to strongly condemn the threat of a Russian attack on the Ukrainian Navy and the unlawful detention of 24 Ukrainian sailors.”

“This incident is the latest in a series of ill-intentioned steps taken by Russia to undermine democratic progress in Ukraine and international law,” said the legislators. In their opinion, Russia intensifies its aggression in Europe and worldwide, and the United States and the free world must strengthen the punishment to Russia for its attacks as long as each of 24 Ukrainian sailors will return home and the court will not be released.

The bill provides introduction of sanctions against 24 high-level representatives of the FSB of Russia and their closest associates. The authors of the bill called on the other colleagues in the house to support their initiative. In may, the US, EU and Canada have already introduced in connection with the arrest of Ukrainians sanctions against six citizens of Russia, including two employees of the FSB, as well as several Russian companies.

According to the Russian Federation, 25 November, two small armored artillery boats and offshore tug naval forces of Ukraine “Berdyansk”, “Nikopol” and “Yana Kapu” illegally crossed the Russian border in pursuit of Black in the sea of Azov. Russian border guards shooting was detained by the court.

In Ukraine believe that the boundary ships of Russia in spite of the UN Convention on the law of the sea and the Treaty between the two countries on cooperation in using the Azov sea and the Kerch Strait carried out “aggressive acts” against the ships of naval forces of Ukraine, carrying out a planned transition from the port of Odessa to the port of Mariupol. The arrested sailors in Kiev is considered prisoners of war. Human rights center memorial has recognized them as political prisoners.

In Russia the incident in the sea of Azov considered a provocation. Two days after the incident, the FSB has demonstrated allegedly seized from the Ukrainian seafarers ‘ documents, prescriptive secretly go from Odessa to Berdyansk, and a special stealth to ensure from the Kerch-yenikalsky channel.

On Board ships 24 Ukrainians, among whom there were two employees of the security Service of Ukraine, charged with “illegal border crossing committed by a group of persons upon a preliminary collusion or by an organized group or with application of violence or with threat of its application” (part 3 of article 322 of the criminal code).

Ukraine, the EU and the US after the incident in the Kerch Strait has tightened sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine appealed to the international Tribunal for the law of the sea with a request to take provisional measures against Russia for release of the seized off the coast of the Crimea of the Ukrainian seamen and vessels. The hearings were held in Hamburg on 10 may. Russia has refused to participate, stating that the Tribunal for the law of the sea has no jurisdiction to consider the Kerch incident. On Wednesday, the Lefortovo court of Moscow extended the detention period of all 24 Ukrainian sailors.