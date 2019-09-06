In the U.S. Congress urged trump to impose sanctions against Russia in connection with the repression against demonstrators in Moscow (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Chairman and senior Republican of the Committee on foreign Affairs of the house of representatives Eliot Engel (from NY) and Michael mccaul (Texas) called on Thursday the American President Donald trump to impose sanctions against Russian authorities for “human rights violations” committed during the dispersal of unauthorized officials of the protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg. This is stated in a joint statement released by the congressmen, which is quoted by TASS.

“Over the past few weeks, tens of thousands of Russians held a peaceful demonstration on the streets of Moscow to Express their support for free and fair elections and democratic reforms. Many of these people were intimidated, beaten, arrested or imprisoned”, – state the American legislators. The Russian authorities are contrary to the commitments undertaken in the framework of participation in the Organization for security and cooperation in Europe.

“We call on President trump and his administration to use their powers in accordance with the “Magnitsky act” and to impose targeted sanctions against individuals responsible for these gross violations of human rights in Russia. We intend to work closely with authorities to prosecute the perpetrators,” stressed Engel and McCall.

The “Magnitsky act” was passed by Congress and signed by President Barack Obama in December 2012. The document envisages the application of sanctions against several Russian officials including law enforcement officers involved, according to Washington, to death in November 2009 in a Moscow pretrial detention centre “sailor’s silence” the lawyer of Fund Hermitage Capital of Sergei Magnitsky.

An international financier, the founder of Hermitage Capital, William Browder, is considered the main initiator of the adoption of this law. Russia has described the Magnitsky act as interference in its internal Affairs. The Russian foreign Ministry called the document a hostile and provocative.

We will remind, in 2007 the Prosecutor General’s office suspected the subsidiaries of Hermitage Capital in evasion from payment of taxes. After searches in the company of the lawyer of Fund Sergey Magnitsky accused officials of MIA and Prosecutor’s office to use the received materials for embezzlement of the state more than $ 230 million, disguised as a VAT refund.

In response, prosecutors accused Magnitsky of tax evasion. He was arrested and died in SIZO “Matrosskaya Tishina” in November 2009 at the age of 37 years. Before his death, Magnitsky was deprived of medical care and, in fact, tortured. His death caused a huge public resonance in Russia and abroad, and also became the reason for adopting the so-called Magnitsky act in different countries, involving sanctions for corrupt officials and those engaged in human rights violations. Such laws appeared not only in USA but also in Canada, Britain and other EU countries.

After the release of “the Panama document” in 2016, the Centre for the investigation of corruption and organized crime published evidence that stolen money from the budget mentioned by Magnitsky, settled in the accounts of long-time friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin cellist Sergei Roldugin – called “purse” of Putin.

Meanwhile, in the attitude of the founder of the British investment Fund Hermitage Capital of William Browder in Russia excite all new criminal cases, although it has twice in absentia condemned. On 11 July 2013, the Tver court of Moscow found him guilty of tax evasion in especially large amounts (522 million) and sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of tax evasion amounting to more than 522 million rubles through falsifying tax returns and illegal use of benefits intended for the disabled.

In July 2014, Russia announced Browder on the international wanted list. The Prosecutor General’s office has repeatedly sent to Interpol request for the arrest of the founder of Hermitage Capital.

At the end of 2017, the Tver court of Moscow again sentenced Browder to nine years in prison, finding him guilty in deliberate bankruptcy and tax evasion of more than 3 billion rubles. To the same date was sentenced Browder partner Ivan Cherkasov.

Russian investigators have accused Browder in several murders, including Magnitsky, and in the creation of a criminal community.

Protests and repression

27 July, Moscow hosted the large and unsanctioned protest rally “For fair elections”. Its participants demanded to register opposition candidates in the elections to the Moscow city Duma. In the campaign, according to authorities, participated about 3 thousand people. Of them were detained nearly 1,400 people. To disperse the demonstration used batons and stun guns, it has affected about 80 people. In the next few days in Moscow courts received for consideration 1043 administrative case under article 20.2 of the administrative code (“violation of the established procedure of organizing or holding meetings, rallies, demonstrations, marches or picketing”). 88 detainees sent to administrative detention ranging from 3 to 30 days. Hundreds of participants have been fined up to 150 thousand rubles. However, this was only the beginning of an unprecedented repression.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin called these peaceful protests “planned and well-prepared” “mass riots”. With the filing of the mayor of the RF IC opened a criminal case under this article, which provides for a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment.

In the case of participation in “mass riots”, which is also called “the Moscow affair”, accused held 13 people. All of them, the court placed into custody. Punishment in the form of eight years of imprisonment, threatened the 21-year-old great student-scientist HSE Egor Zhukov, 48-year-old employee of the departmental security railway Eugene Kovalenko, a former resguardar Kirill Zhukov, Ivan Podkopaevu, Samariddin racabov, the coordinator of the headquarters of the unregistered candidate, Lyubov Sobol Alex changers, 22-year-old student of MSTU named after Bauman Daniil Konon, who graduated from previously, the Moscow presidential cadet school named after M. A. Sholokhov with a gold medal, 22-year-old libertarian from Nizhny Novgorod Vladislav Barabanova, 25-year-old sales Manager Sergey Ananichev, 25-year-old programmer and student of MIPT Aydar Gubaidulina, the volunteer staff of the Lyubov Sobol, Sergei Fomin, a 26-year-old individual entrepreneur Daniel the Fugitive, 20-year-old member of the party “Yabloko” and a student of the RSU named after Kosygin Valery village of Kostenki.

The fourteenth defendant in the case about mass riots was the Director of TV channel “the Doctor” Dmitry Vasiliev. After the arrest the television Director, who has diabetes, took insulin and glucometer. In the end, the suspect was in intensive care with suspected brain edema. However, doctors managed to save him. Then Vasilyev was expelled from the circle of suspects.

Also the RF IC opened a criminal case on 318-th article of the criminal code of Russian Federation (application of violence concerning the employee of law enforcement). The reason for the initiation of these criminal cases was any gestures that could loosely be considered an aggression towards the security forces: the sputtering gas with pepper spray and throws the urn, fragment curbs and paper Cup (Sergei Alenichev) in the direction of the security forces, the attempt to raise the visor of resguarda (Kirill Zhukov). The criminal case was brought even to the actor Paul Ustinov, who is not interested in politics and happened to be in the crowd of protesters at the rally on August 3. He was arrested for what one of asguardian in the process of detention of the actor dislocated his shoulder.

At the initial absurdity of the criminal case on the riots pointed out by many experts. The Council under the President of the Russian Federation on development of civil society and human rights doubt that the case was at least some reason. Share protesters behaved peacefully, at verification experts of the HRC no “trace of the pogroms, arson, destruction of property, the use by participants of the public event weapons, explosive devices, explosives, toxic or other substances could not be found”.

The investigation also believes that the protesters “prevented the movement of pedestrians and vehicles by limiting the free access of citizens to public services and infrastructure, social welfare and houses, violating the rights of citizens not participating in illegally held a public event”.

In addition, the protesters, “breaking under part 1 of article 27 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation the right of others to freedom of movement, disturbing the public order, were chanting the slogans of a political nature, attracting the attention of citizens and media representatives and urged them to take active illegal action, than created a real threat of harm to the health of citizens, property of physical and legal persons, public order, public security and other protected constitutional values.”

By September it became clear that the case of “mass riots” is falling apart. Investigators closed the criminal prosecution of four defendants, and another two asked to be released from jail. One of them was a student of HSE Egor Zhukov, who was arrested because of a hand gesture (in SK the Russian Federation it is regarded as “conducting” the protesters). However, it turned out that the hand gesture was submitted by another person, and beetles, and at all at anything.

Although Yegor Zhukov and was released from jail and cleared him of the charges of involvement in the riots, he picked up new charges – incitement to extremism through the Internet. It is known that Zhukov is a staunch supporter of nonviolent protest.

In early September, after an unprecedented speedy investigation and trials, the Moscow authorities began to make revealing harsh sentences to protesters and their supporters, in an effort to “close the issue” before the elections on 8 September. 3 Sep to five years of prison got the suburban Manager and blogger Vladislav Tit. He was deprived of liberty for a tweet in which he mentioned the children of security forces and outlined the possible consequences of the suppression of the protests.

Within two days, on 3 and 4 September, Moscow courts have considered several criminal cases against participants of protest actions. They were assigned to real prison terms: Daniel, a Fugitive, dernovsky the hand of the police action on July 27, received two years in prison; Ivan Podkopaev, allegedly raspalubki pepper gas towards the police, sent to the penitentiary for three years; Eugene Kovalenko has received 3,5 years of a colony for thrown to the side of the policeman urn; Kirill Zhukov missing hand in front of helmet resguardar the shares on July 27, received 3 years in prison.

But if they are put on trial for actions and gestures, in which security forces have been able to see at least the threat and attempt of violence, a programmer and a member of the precinct election Commission Konstantin Kotova Thursday, September 5, was sentenced to 4 years in prison just because he repeatedly came to protest actions. He was charged with the infamous article 212.1 of the criminal code, which previously had convicted only one man – the opposition leader Ildar Dading. And finally, the sentence Dadina abolished, and the constitutional court recommended not to apply more than article 212.1 of the criminal code in its current form.