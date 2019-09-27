In the U.S. House of representatives held its first vote on impeachment trump
The U.S. house of representatives rejected a resolution against the impeachment of trump. During the voting, 184 Republican voted for Democrat and 222 against.
The house of representatives of the U.S. Congress, controlled by Democrats, on Friday rejected Republicans introduced a resolution against the impeachment of U.S. President Donald trump, writes TASS.
When congressmen vote was divided strictly on party affiliation: 184 Republican voted for Democrat and 222 against.
The impeachment procedure was initiated on the basis of allegations that trump is in the July telephone conversation pressured his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky in order to encourage Kiev to indirectly help the head of the Washington administration to be re-elected for a second term in 2020. The American leader had allegedly made the start of the investigation of the actions of the son of former U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden in Ukraine in exchange for the provision of financial and military support from Washington to Kiev.
On Tuesday, the speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi announced on the basis of such suspicions about launching impeachment proceedings against the Republican trump. Democrat Biden is now the most likely competitor to trump in the upcoming next year in the US elections.
The white house on Wednesday released a transcript of the July conversation between the two leaders. It turned out that trump was not made from Zelensky of the investigation against hunter Biden in exchange for financial and military aid Washington to Kiev. The U.S. Department of justice, which simultaneously performs the functions of the attorney General, not found in the content of the phone call violations of the national legislation, as well as grounds for further investigation.
What you need to know about impeachment in the United States
Impeachment — the process of removal of the President from office. Here are its stages:
1. The house of representatives of Kegresse charges. Impeachment proceedings can be initiated for: treason; bribery; serious crimes.
2. The legal Committee of the house of representatives investigates the charges and prepares the indictment (for approval requires a simple majority — 51).
3. The house of representatives of the whole shall consider the charges and vote (for approval requires a simple majority — 51).
4. The charges are transferred in the Senate of the Congress if you managed to recruit the necessary number of votes.
5. The senators are the indictment and inform the President.
6. Hearings in the Senate. Chairman of the Supreme court, the United States led the proceedings, senators act as the jury, and the parties testify.
7. A closed meeting of the court: the court deliberates and votes publicly.
8. Impeachment takes effect. The President will be removed from office when the senators scored two-thirds majority — 67%.