In the U.S. introduced a new system of assessment of credit rating: that will change
The Americans are trying to repay your debt loan, can see lower credit ratings FICO in the future, especially if they missed a required payment, reports CNBC.
Fair Isaac Corp., the company behind the popular FICO credit rating, today, January 23, announced the release of its latest model FICO 10, which will include the debt levels of consumers in evaluating their credit rating.
This is due to the fact that total household debt in the US increased steadily for about two years and currently stands at about $13,95 trillion as of September 2019, according to the Federal reserve Bank of new York. This is higher than the previous high of $of 12.68 trillion, which was observed immediately before the financial crisis of 2008.
“It had to happen, said CNBC John Ulzheimer, an expert on credit ratings. — This work is to properly assess the risk, not just to give people a better credit rating default”.
Estimated FICO, about 110 million consumers will see a change in their credit rating less than 20 points in accordance with the new assessment model. About 80 million consumers will see a change in 20 or more points in either direction, up or down.
Those who fall behind on their loan payments will likely see a decline in their scores, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the changes. FICO also plans to mark consumers making personal loans, which are generally considered riskier because they do not require collateral such as a car or house.
“The Americans with the recent overdue payment, or high debt are likely to face lower credit rating, and depending on the severity and freshness of the delayed payment it can be significant”, — said in his statement, Vice President of FICO, product management Dave shellenberger.
The new model also will probably result in a wider gap between those who are considered good borrowers and those who are not. For example, consumers who already have loans and they continue to make timely payments, you will see higher scores. But those who score less than 600 points will see a greater decline in its rating.
A friendly policy towards consumers, which has emerged in recent years aimed at improving credit scores and ranking for those who have credit history is virtually absent, by adding payment history and information about their Bank account will be cancelled.
“Unfortunately, we live in an age when it becomes commonplace to reduce the amount of information on credit reports,” says Ulzheimer, adding that tax liens, payment of judgments, medical fees and debts cancel or defer some loans.
“All this is for consumers who have all these problems, but it’s not good for their credit rating,” dobavil Ulzheimer.
But he notes that the new model of ranking is also friendly to the consumer.
“People with good credit history will receive a higher credit rating,” he says.
Despite the changes, consumers may take some time to notice them. This is because “credit monitoring change happens slowly,” he said CreditCards.com Ted Rossman.
It is the banks and lenders decide which valuation model to use. The last used model is FICO 9, released in August 2014. Although many lenders still use older models, for example, the FICO 8 model, released in 2009. Meanwhile, other lenders prefer to use VantageScore, developed by credit bureaus Experian, Equifax and TransUnion.
“Instead to get too hung up on what kind of assessment model used by a particular lender, consumers should adhere to the fundamental good habits such as timely payment of loan payments and not accumulate debts on loans,” says Rossman.