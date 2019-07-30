In the U.S. Senate called the sector of the Russian economy, which should be applied to the new sanctions…
In the United States of America two senators, Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Chris van HOLLEN has called for tougher sanctions against Russia. This is stated in their amendments to the bill for defense spending next year, reports “Voice of America”.
The senators are convinced that in the final version of your paper should include the costs of measures in response to the possible interference in future elections and is able to strike at the sovereign debt of Russia and its energy and defence.
Rubio and van HOLLEN urged the committees of the house of representatives and the Senate on the armed forces to review the draft Law on national defence for 2020 by including in the text of the document some of their proposals.
“We urge you to ensure that the final document included language aimed at preventing any efforts of foreign governments and (other) foreign actors to interfere in the American elections in the future and explaining that such interference will cause rapid and serious consequences”, reads the statement of the senators.
The publication notes that the House of representatives and the Senate passed different versions of the bill on defense for the year 2020 and now must reconcile them, and then the approved document needs to be approved by both chambers and signed by President trump.
Earlier, the leaders of the Committee of the house of representatives of the United States Congress on foreign Affairs called on President Donald trump to enter the second package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, associated with the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the British city of Salisbury.
Recall that the military commentator Yuri Karin in his interview to “FAKTY” suggested that Russia recently “fell” of the global system of values on many issues. Ahead, it expects a bleak future. Sanctions very much affect the economy and eventually lead to the decline. In this regard, intensify the struggle for financial flows and spheres of influence. All this will lead to the disintegration of the state.
