In the U.S. the Professor has spent a research grant on parties and gambling

In the United States Professor Drechselschule University chick Vancl spent two hundred thousand dollars to parties and strippers, informs enovosty.com/news.
The money would have been spent on research on energy and Maritime technologies. But the head of the Department of electrical engineering for ten years spent University funds on strippers, drunkenness and gambling.
The disappearance of money in high school it was noticed only two years ago during an internal audit. However, the history has become known only now. When the University administration found out about the partying the Professor, he immediately resigned.
“The University Professor has returned a little more than fifty thousand dollars of wasted two. However, the district attorney only shamed scientist for daring fraud. But formal charges are not filed,” – said the Prosecutor of Philadelphia William Macswain.