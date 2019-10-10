In the UAE found the elderly man 1896 birth
Airport staff in Abu Dhabi in the UAE stumbled upon the oldest man in the world, reports Daily Mail.
The Indian monk Swami Sivananda showed the staff your passport, which States that he was born the eighth of August, 1896.
Most likely, Sivananda is the oldest inhabitant of the planet, but to apply to the Guinness Book of records, he did not. The monk asked, even his disciples.
Sivananda looks much younger than his years.
A man at the age of five left without parents and was given to the local education guru. He later decided to become a monk and since then leads a modest life.