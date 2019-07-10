In the UK an elderly man fed the nurses a cake with marijuana
Nurses from English Warrington, Cheshire, “catch the buzz” at work — but not out of love for the profession, and the cake with cannabis that brought them a former patient.
As writes the Manchester Evening News, a dessert shared an elderly man who wanted to thank the staff for treatment. About its content, the British did not know: the old man took a piece of cake from home, considering that the treat was baked specially for him. In fact, it turned out that the cake was prepared by the grandson of the pensioner on the same day he planned to celebrate his 18th birthday.
The hospital initially denied that someone from the staff was even touching gift, but later admitted that “one person tried it, but did not feel the effect.” An anonymous hospital employee, on the contrary, said that the cake tasted three or four nurses who then did nothing but laugh or “relaxed” walked the wards.
The status of nurses did not affect patients, but they suspected something and called the cops. Officers took the cake to “destroy” it in the office.