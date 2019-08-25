In the UK for three years, gradually lifting the ban on the carrying of liquids on planes (PHOTOS)

The UK government hopes to equip all the major airports of the country until the end of 2022 3D scanners for Luggage that will allow you to lift the ban on bringing liquids on the plane, reports “Interfax” with reference to the British broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The new equipment is already installed at London Heathrow airport. It allows you to more closely consider the contents of the Luggage, and zoom in and rotate the image during the inspection.

According to British authorities, 3D scanners will improve security, speed up the checks before boarding the plane and allow you to cancel travel restrictions with liquids and laptops.

Currently, passengers can carry in hand Luggage liquid only in containers not exceeding 100 ml must be Packed in one transparent plastic bag measuring 20 cm x 20 cm and show the security staff of the airport.

Recall that in 2006, the British police said that prevented a terrorist attack using explosives disguised as bottles of drinks. After that, there were restrictions on carrying liquids on the plane, and before three months had worked a total ban on the carriage of liquids