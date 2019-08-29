In the UK, has created a 44-pound wedding cake
British confectioner Peter Roberts from Liverpool company Centre Attraction Cakes has created a giant wedding cake, which can easily overshadow the bride and groom into their ceremonial day.
Writes oxu.az, the cake is an exact copy of the Marble Church in Bodelwyddan (Wales) with figures of the newlyweds and guests.
Festive dessert reaches a height of 2.5 meters, weighs about 44.5 kilograms and costs about $ 1,800.
Roberts told Metro reporters that the creation of a giant dessert, it took 100 eggs, 25 kilograms of flour, 24 pounds of butter and 20 pounds of sugar.
Create edible masterpiece took a whole week.
Roberts said that customers who ordered the cake, wanted to keep their names secret. To deliver the dessert to the wedding venue, it took five people.