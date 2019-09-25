In the UK hundreds of naked people swam in the icy sea
In Northumberland, the UK hosted an unusual charity event in support of the charity Fund for mental health Mind, reports the BBC.
In the framework of 700 people completely undressed and ran the cold water for charity swim, all participants made donations.
The event organiser JAX Higginson explained that the essence of the campaign is not only just to undress.
For many people is emotionally difficult, but when they see hundreds of like-minded people, they relax, overcome psychological barriers and share with each other emotions.
After the race all participants warmed and fed.