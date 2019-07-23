In the UK, police chased the dinosaur

В Великобритании полиция преследовала динозавра

In the UK the police captured on video by his pursuit of the man, disguised as a dinosaur. The corresponding video was published on the Twitter page of Charles Cross Police.

The clip has already garnered over forty thousand views.

It is worth noting that the video is filmed like cops, not hiding the laughter chasing the car “the predator”.

“Makes you wonder how they became extinct,” he overturned the humorous phrase of one of the police officers.

