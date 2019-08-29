In the UK since the protests against the decision to suspend the work of Parliament (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

In the UK, began the protest after Queen Elizabeth II supported the proposal of the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend the Parliament for five weeks.

In London, protests were held near the Prime Minister’s residence on Downing street. One of the protesters came back in a mask of Boris Johnson, holding a shovel, and found the grave with the inscription “Rest in peace, British democracy”, writes BBC News.

Outside Parliament, demonstrators blocked the road, demanding to “stop the coup”, writes The Guardian. Protesters held in hand posters against Boris Johnson and sang “No one voted for Boris” (“no One voted for Boris”).

“We are here to resist the coup Boris Johnson. We have a representative democracy, and, suspending Parliament, you deprive people of democratic rights, ” said the Deputy leader of the green party Amelia Womack, calling the decision Johnson’s disregard for parliamentary procedures. Another participant in the meetings called Brexit “xenophobia of the highest level”.

The crowd was marked by a scuffle. Protests were also held in Manchester and Edinburgh. On the news about the suspension of Parliament, the British pound fell to 1,2196 dollar. The day before he was worth 1,2300 dollar.

In addition, about 1.1 million people have signed a petition on the website of the British Parliament with a demand to cancel the decision of Johnson. The authorities, by law, must respond to the petition, gaining more than 100 thousand signatures.

“The work of the Parliament cannot be suspended and cannot be dissolved until such time as provided for in article 50 of the time will not be significantly extended or the United Kingdom will not abandon its intention to withdraw from the European Union,” reads the petition text. According to TASS, according to a survey conducted by YouGov, only 28% of respondents supported the step, Prime Minister. 47% oppose the suspension of Parliament in such conditions for a whole month. In total the survey was attended by 5.7 thousand persons.

Now the government will be obliged to respond to a collective appeal, and she later needs to be considered by the Parliament. However, as practice shows, the petition for Brexit’t somehow affect the process of withdrawal from the EU. So, in the beginning of the year the petition for the abolition of Brexit scored a record 6.1 million signatures, but, despite discussion in Parliament on the preparations for the “broksita” is not affected.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend the work of Parliament until mid-October, leaving virtually no MPs time to discuss the deal with Brussels before the British exit from the EU, scheduled for October 31. Parliamentarians come from recess on 3 September, but, according to Johnson’s plan, the Parliament will be frozen from September 9 to October 14 is the date when the deputies will have to play Queen.

The Prime Minister denies that this step is associated with the desire to take Britain out of the EU without a deal. According to him, parliamentarians will be “ample time” to discuss Brexit both before and after the decisive Brussels summit of EU leaders on October 17. However, the speaker of the house of Commons John bercow expressed indignation at the actions of Johnson.

The day before the leader of the labour party Jeremy Corbyn met with coalition party leaders and senior MPs, who agreed that they should force the Prime Minister to seek an extension of the negotiations on the “broksita”, delaying Britain’s exit from the EU after October 31st to avoid going out without a deal. Original Corbin planned to submit a motion of no confidence in the government of Johnson soon after the summer break in Parliament, and can now revert to the plan.

Meanwhile US President Donald trump wrote on Twitter that Corbin will be difficult to achieve the resignation of Johnson, “especially given the fact that Johnson is just what’s right for Britain.” According to trump, Johnson will prove to be an excellent Prime Minister.

“I think that the US President has in mind that Boris Johnson is exactly what I was looking for it myself, pliant Prime Minister who will give the British social services and guarantees to us corporations under the free trade agreement,” – said Trump Corbin on his Twitter page.