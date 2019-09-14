In the UK stole a Golden bowl worth 1 million pounds, which gave trump (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

The family estate of the Dukes of Marlborough, birthplace of Prime Minister Winston Churchill, has lost a valuable exhibit – a bowl of 18-carat gold, worth about £ 1 million (80 million rubles). The art object that you can use for its intended purpose for a fee, was created by an Italian artist-a conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan and was part of his first solo exhibition in the last 20 years.

Toilet installation titled “America” stood in Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire only two days. According to local police, on the night of September 14, several intruders entered the Palace, dismantled the toilet and fled in two cars at about 04:50 in the morning local time (06:50 Moscow). The Museum guard was near the door of the toilet.

As the toilet was connected to the Sewerage system and water supply system, and its theft has caused significant damage and led to flooding. On suspicion of involvement in the robbery arrested 66-year-old man. The toilet while could not find, but the police conducts a thorough investigation.

In 2016, the bowl was exhibited in new York’s Guggenheim Museum and was so popular that people stood for hours in a queue to use it. By the end of August 2017 they took about 100 thousand people, according to Forbes.

An exhibit seen as a sharp satire of excessive wealth in the United States, writes the BBC Russian service. The Guggenheim Museum was offered to us President Donald Trump to put a Golden toilet in the White house, but he refused.

Blenheim Palace, where he stole an installation that was built in the 18th century and is a world heritage site by UNESCO. Sir Winston Churchill spent the early years of childhood. A large part of the Blenheim and manor Park is open to tourists, but the family of the current Duke of Marlborough still occupies one wing of the Palace, notes TASS.