In the UK the man received 50 minutes of jail

In the UK the man gave the shortest in the history of incarceration, only 50 minutes. Reported by the Daily Mail.
23-year-old Shane Jenkins sent into custody for a period of less than one hour because of the incident, which occurred on may 30. A young man under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and cannabis broke the window ex-girlfriend with a broom and managed to escape from the officers.
In the chamber he was given a pen and paper, and he wrote two letters, which a judge Lambert was forced to read back in court.
In a letter to his ex-girlfriend he said, “I’m Sorry I broke your window. It was a stupid decision that I made. I hope you will forgive me”.
In a letter to the officers he said, “I sincerely regret my actions. I wasn’t going to hurt, it was an instant decision.”
He was ashamed of his behavior. He says “I behaved like an idiot.”
The judge told him: “You’re not a mad drug addict.” The court also sentenced the young man to 80 hours of labor and rehabilitation, and forbade him to use drugs.