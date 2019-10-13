In the UK the priest accidentally married the best man and the bridesmaid
The lady Reddit said that the priest accidentally married her brother and a friend of the bride, who were witnesses at the wedding. This publication reports The Sun.
Her brother was best man at the ceremony, and he’s one of the bridesmaids signed the document on registration of the marriage as witnesses. Only then it turned out that the priest got the names mixed up and called them the bride and groom, and instead of the witnesses entered the real bride and groom.
“An official document has already been sent to the registry of births, marriages and deaths, so now my brother is married to a friend of the bride, and it’s true — says the lady Reddit. Now we are trying to deal with this. To top it off it only the day before proposed to his girl.”
In the UK the marriage can be registered in the Church. The document signed by the bride and groom, and the witnesses, usually two. Registration may be cancelled for a number of reasons, including because of the lack of consent to the marriage.