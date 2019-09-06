In the UK, the sheep butted in the groin operator and disrupted the shooting
In the UK the operator of TV channel BBC hit horns in the groin sheep, from the pain the man fell to the turf. The corresponding video appeared on the official BBC channel on YouTube.
The crew arrived at the Safari Park Longleat in the South West of England to remove the Cameroonian sheep. The journalist talked to the researcher when they were approached by an animal.
First, the employee channel admired the sheep, but then the animal became aggressive. Sheep first hit the Park employee in the leg, then approached the operator. The man, suspecting something was wrong, covered his groin, but the RAM struck with overclocking horns. The operator fell to the turf with the camera.