In the UK was named the most popular song of the century (video)
In the UK, licensing music PPL call the song that is often heard on British radio. This publication reports Billboard.
Most popular song Chasing Cars of Snow Patrol group (pictured). It is noted that the track took sixth place in the official singles chart UK and remained in the top 75 for 94 weeks. This year he was recognized as the 14th best selling single.
The frontman of the band Gary Lightbody explained the popularity of the song the fact that she is emotional and simple.
“Most of all I appreciate how it unites the audience. This is a wonderful moment every time you play it” — said the musician.
The song Chasing Cars remained in the UK charts for more than three years. She has songs like I Gotta Feeling of Black Eyed Peas and Happy artist Pharrell Williams. In addition, the track c is the fourth Studio album Eyes Open was played in the TV series “grey’s Anatomy”, “one tree Hill” and the movie “Pretend my wife”.
As you know, in December music critics of the newspaper the Guardian chose the 100 best songs of 2018. First place was taken by the track This Is America the American rapper Donald Glover, acting under the pseudonym Childish Gambino.
As previously reported “FACTS”, released in 2017 Havana song by American singer of Cuban origin Camila Cabello last year was the most successful single. This message was disseminated by the international Federation of the Phonographic (IFPI).
