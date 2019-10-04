In the Ukrainian Carpathians made a film starring Jean Reno
In the Internet appeared the trailer of the film “Cold blood” starring with Jean Reno, the shooting of which took place on the territory of Ukraine. The video published on the YouTube channel of the state.
The film was created with the support of the State Agency of Ukraine for the movie and will be released in cinemas on 17 October this year.
Was shooting a film in the Ukrainian Carpathians, in the national Park “Synevyr”, and also in the USA and Canada.
The film is about a serial killer who had a quiet old age in the house on the shore of a scenic mountain lake, where he lives alone. But one day near his house is an accident — girl breaks into the snowmobile. It makes the killer for whom killing was routine, for the first time to save lives.