In the Ukrainian government a new Ministry

Ukrainian industry will be overseen by the relevant Ministry — the Ministry of strategic industries that will be headed by Oleg Urusky.
The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decree on the establishment of the Ministry’s strategic industries.
The corresponding decision of the government adopted at the meeting on Wednesday, according to the website of the Cabinet
“We need to create a new Ministry. This issue is long overdue. And it is important to set the right priorities. It needs to be new approaches to the development of the vastness… Today we will officially start the creation of the Ministry”, — said the head of the government Denis Shmyhal.
“The adoption of this resolution will allow for the sustainable development of strategic industries, the creation of new jobs, increasing revenues to the state budget, will ensure the development of regions”, — noted Vice-Prime Minister Oleg Urusky.
As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted for the appointment of Oleg Urusky Deputy Prime Minister for industry.
The competition for the position was announced in June. July 10 Shmigal was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft resolution on the appointment of Urusky Deputy Prime Minister, but on 13 July he was recalled. On 14 July, the document was resubmitted.
