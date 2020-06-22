In the Ukrainian Premier League fired another head coach
Yeghishe Melikyan
PFK “lions” made the decision not to renew the contract with head coach of the club Egishe Melikyan, the press service of “citizens”.
40-year-old Armenian coach left the club in connection with the expiration of the contract, specified in the communiqué.
It is noted that with Melikyan left the club and the entire coaching staff.
Melikyan headed the lions in October of last year. Under his leadership, the team has played 15 matches in Favbet League, which managed to win only three matches.
At this point, the Lviv club desperately fighting for their place in Premier League, sitting in the penultimate place of the bottom six. In the next round on June 27 will be held in Lviv Derby. Nominal owners are “Karpaty”, which closes the standings.