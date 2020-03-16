In the Ukrainian Premier League prepared for the possibility of the championship
Eugene Wild
Executive Director of the Ukrainian Premier League Eugene Wild announced what measures are willing to take the leadership of the championship in light of the pandemic coronavirus.
“No signs of infection in football League no. In any case, the priority is the safety of life of participants of the championship. If it is necessary to suspend the championship or cancel it, we quickly it will respond. If the situation demand such solution, we shall accept it.
During the development of legal documents no one could have predicted that there will be a similar situation. So it should be the decision of the General meeting of UPL and the Supreme body – the Executive Committee of the UAF,” said a functionary in the program “Great Football”.
Recall that because of the coronavirus, the Executive Committee of the Ukrainian Association football (UAF) has announced that all matches of the Premier League will be played without spectators.