In the Ukrainian village fought nearly 60 representatives of Orthodox communities, not shared temple (PHOTO)

On the Church grounds in the village of Malinska Rivne region of Ukraine, nearly 60 representatives of religious communities entered the fray. On this fact openly criminal proceedings 12, the press service of the police of the region.

Mass brawl believers occurred on 3 September. “The message about the conflict with unknown persons cut the locks on the doors of the temple, trying to make out things and the injury of local residents, the police started to arrive from 7:30 am”, – the press-service.

Law enforcement officers found out that the representatives of the parish Council of SS Peter and Paul parish of the diocese of Rivne of the new Orthodox Church in Ukraine (PCU) cut the locks on the front doors of the temple and got inside for worship. “This led to another conflict between the representatives of religious communities, relations between them deteriorated even in the spring of this year. Dispute outside the Church among nearly 60 people escalated into a fight during which injuries in the form of injuries received eleven local residents”, – have informed in police.

In the pre-trial investigation in a criminal case under article 356 of the criminal code (arbitrariness) investigators Bereznovsky police seized documents that, according to representatives of SS Peter and Paul parish of the diocese of Rivne ptsu, confirm their ownership of the temple. In addition, there are 12 criminal proceedings under part 1 of article 125 of the criminal code of Ukraine (intentional minor bodily injury), reports “Interfax”.

As reported by the Rivne media, the conflict in Malinska occurred between supporters of the PCU and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP). Before that, the representatives of the PCU said that the priest was beaten by two parishioners.

15 Dec 2018 in Kiev in Hagia Sophia under the auspices of the Patriarchate of Constantinople and with the active participation of the Ukrainian authorities held a Unification Cathedral. According to the results, President Petro Poroshenko, despite the fact that in Ukraine the Church is separated from the state, announced the creation of new Church structures – the Autocephalous local Orthodox Church. It was headed by the Metropolitan of Pereiaslav and Belotserkovsky Epiphanius (Dumenko), previously served as Bishop of the non-canonical Kyiv Patriarchate. Called new Church in the documents as “the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.”

In the Russian Orthodox Church said that the last Unification Council “means absolutely nothing”. And two high priests of the UOC-MP Pereyaslav – Khmelnytskyi Alexander (drabynko) and Simeon of Vinnytsia (Ostacolo) who participated in the Unification Cathedral, the Russian Orthodox Church anathematized. The Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill said that the Ukrainian authorities, prompting believers to transition to a new Autocephalous Church is created from non-canonical religious organizations, indicate his people astray.