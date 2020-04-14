In the United States allowed to hold tournaments in wrestling
The U.S. continues to beat the record for number of cases and victims of coronavirus.
However, despite the fact that in all States of the country for the first time history was declared a state of “large-scale distress” after the number of cases has exceeded half a million people in the southern US state of Florida was allowed to hold tournaments the world’s largest wrestling League, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), according to ESPN US.
Tournaments will be closed to spectators. WWE was recognized as “important business” in the state.
According to the information portal, on the order of issuance of permits for the ultimate fighting championship (UFC).
“Sport is not specified, if the event will be closed to the public”, – quotes the representative of the government of the state of publishing.
We will remind, from-for threats of distribution of coronavirus infection around the world massively transferred and canceled sporting events.
According to Worldometers in the US were more than 587 thousand cases of infection with coronavirus COVID-19(30,3% of the global total), from which he died 23 644 people (19,6%), which is an absolute record, as the number of infected and number of deaths.
The number of people infected in the US have recovered 36948 people or 8% of the total number recovered (459 146 people).