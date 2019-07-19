In the United States amplifies the heat. More than 200 million people at risk
From July 19 in the US, the temperature began to reach the peaks of heat. Major cities have taken special measures to prepare for it, for example, new York has declared a state of emergency, writes CNN.
Over the next few days, more than 85% of the population under the age of 48 years to encounter temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius), and more than half will see the temperature above 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius), said CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen.
According to the National weather service, about 200 million people were under excessive heat and got a warning about possible overheating.
The heat may break records and become deadly. At the weekend the temperature went up and down the East coast and Midwest.
East coast
The excessive heat experienced by the people of Boston, new York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington. These cities will issue warnings about excessive heat when the combination of heat and humidity will create a feeling that the air is heated to 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.6 degrees Celsius).
Mayor bill de Blasio declared new York a “local emergency due to heat” and instructed the office building at a height of 100 feet (30 meters) to raise the temperature on thermostats to 78 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius) in order to save energy.
“We are preparing for emergencies related to heat and should do everything possible to ensure the safety of new Yorkers. The city authorities will limit the use of energy to reduce the load on the grid, and office buildings will also have to contribute,” said the mayor.
Due to the extreme heat in the city cancelled the competition for a triathlon in order to protect spectators and athletes.
The city will open about 500 air-conditioned “cooling centers” in public places. They will be open until 20:00 Friday 19 July to Sunday 21 July. Sunday in town will install a portable drinking fountains in busy pedestrian areas.
Canal Park in Washington, D.C.
In the city cancelled a race at the Saratoga race track and all the races of the jockey club of Maryland in Laurel, where the heat index reaches 110 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit (43-46 degrees Celsius).
“The health and safety of our horses and jockeys is our highest priority,” said President and CEO of the jockey club of Maryland Sal Sinatra.
The Midwest
Warnings of excessive heat has received major cities across the region, including Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, and St. Louis.
In the capital of Wisconsin Madison on Friday, the heat index reached 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius). Because of the fires that occurred on two electric substation without light there are 13 thousand customers.
Detroit also opened cooling centers that are open weekdays and weekends.
In addition, city hall and the police Department in Detroit will be to check on the homeless to bring them to the cooling centers. The authorities of Detroit urged residents to drink plenty of water, reducing outdoor air and to check on family members and neighbors.
The heat was amplified by the climate crisis
According to the National oceanic and atmospheric administration, June 2019 was the hottest ever recorded in the world. Beat July if this record is not yet clear.
Experts say that heat increases due to the threat of climate change. According to last year’s assessment, climate, the number of hot days in the United States increases.
The number of heat waves has also increased from two per year to six per year over the past five decades. The threat is particularly pronounced in the North-East of the country, here by 2050 may occur up to 650 deaths per year due to the intense heat.