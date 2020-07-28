In the United States and worldwide clashes between Armenians and Azerbaijanis
July 12, on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan clashes and mutual shelling, which killed 20 people. This intensification of the conflict became the largest incident in the region in 2016, BBC reports.
The situation on the border is normal after a few days, but she provoked clashes between Armenians and Azerbaijanis, which are still ongoing around the world.
More than 30 people were arrested during clashes in Moscow. Unknown stopped cars with Armenian license plates and beat sitting in them.
A group of Armenian activists accused Ukraine of the support of Azerbaijan and pelted the building of the Ukrainian Embassy in Yerevan containers of soup, because the Ukrainian foreign Ministry has advocated a political settlement of the situation “on the basis of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders.”
The mass brawl happened in London in front of the Embassy of Armenia, where Azerbaijanis held a protest in connection with the fighting on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.
The clash between Armenians and Azerbaijanis happened in front of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles.
One person was arrested, a few (including a police officer) was injured after he escalated a peaceful protest near the Consulate of Azerbaijan in Brentwood earlier this week, reported at police headquarters in Los Angeles, says the LA Times.
The protest, organized by the Federation of Armenian youth, started around 14:00 on Tuesday, 28 July, was also attended by a small group of Azerbaijani kontrprotestuyuschih.
According to the authorities, after a large group was faced with concretestone, broke out small pockets of violence, and at least four people were injured, including an officer of the LAPD.
Eric Akopyan, 18-year-old protester, was arrested on suspicion of beating a police officer after authorities said he punched a police detective in Los Angeles in the face.
Western region the Armenian national Committee of America accuses Azerbaijan of using the “heavy artillery, tanks and combat drones against civilians and civilian infrastructure, the targeting of kindergarten, factory masks [PPE] and houses along the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan”.
Alex Galitsky, Director of the public relations Committee, said that the protest in Brentwood is part of a larger global movement, the purpose of which is the condemnation of “incitement to anti-Armenian hatred and racism from the government of Azerbaijan.”
According to a press release from the LAPD, a much smaller group of Azerbaijani opponents of the protest, was present at the Consulate when he arrived, the Armenian group. But after these two groups have become increasingly “agitated and verbally against each other,” came more police to bring Azerbaijani protesters from the area.
“At that time there was a quarrel between Armenian and Azerbaijani demonstrators. In the result of a quarrel between two groups broke out after a couple of fights,” said the LAPD.
According to a press release from the LAPD, during the clashes three people were beaten by the legs and hospitalized with injuries that do not pose a threat to life.
Azerbaijan’s Consul General Nasimi Aghayev said that the attack of the Armenian group of 7 people were injured, 5 were hospitalized.
“I think that this should not happen in Los Angeles — said Agayev. — Each party must be allowed to peacefully Express their opinions and offer their side of the story”.
Galitsky said that the Azerbaijani group threw stones and water bottles at the protesters of the Armenians, which already instructed the crowd to disperse. He said that the violence began when “Azerbaijani protester attacked the Armenian protesting woman, striking her with a flagpole when she was in her car.”
Galitsky said that none of the violence was not caused by his group or the youth Federation of Armenia.
“We strongly condemn any violence that took place,” he said, adding that he doesn’t want violence in Brentwood diverts attention from violence in Armenia as a result of tensions between the governments of Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Conflicts also occurred in Brussels, Chisinau and other cities. Attacks on 12 July became the largest border conflict in the region in 2016. Experts connect it with the dispute of the two countries on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, which has lasted more than 30 years.
