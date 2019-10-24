In the United States are preparing for the deportation of Russians Butinai: why it will accompany agents
Butino in Russia will be accompanied by two Immigration agent-US customs service
Maria Butina, who pleaded guilty in the attempt to introduce in the political circles of the Republican party in order to influence US policy towards Russia, on Friday released from prison and will be deported to his homeland, accompanied by two agents of Immigration and customs enforcement Agency (ICE), says the “Voice of America” with reference to the edition of the Washington Examiner.
Alexander Ionov, the official representative of Butynol, in an interview with TASS confirmed that Butina signed documents on release from prison. In the Immigration and customs service announced the filing of immigration notice in the name of Butynol. This means that after his release from prison in Tallahassee, Florida, she will be transferred to the ICE, which is seeking her deportation to their homeland. Up to the time of the deportation Butina will be under the custody of ICE agents.
In the words of Robert Driscoll, the details of the deportation of Butynol little is known. Driscoll said he did not know about where it is now Butina and also about whether she can make a phone call before expulsion from the country. The lawyer expects that Butinai allowed to call him on Saturday morning – at this time, as suggested by the lawyer, she may be somewhere in Europe, waiting for a flight to Moscow.
Butina, according to the lawyer, already bought on Amazon change of clothes, she’ll change after release from prison. She will not take the Luggage, “because he did not want to mess with that,” although the ICE permits passage of a single suitcase weighing 20 kg.
Once Butina will confirm to the lawyer that she is on the road to Moscow, a lawyer will contact her father Valery, who will meet the daughter in the Moscow airport. “She can stay in Moscow for the night,” and then the family will take her in his native Barnaul, said Driscoll in an interview with the Washington Examiner.
In the Russian Embassy in Washington on Tuesday said that the “formal obstacles to return” Butinai no – her passport was “supplied in advance to the immigration authorities of the United States to accelerate the deportation”.
“Previous experience of the return of compatriots to Russia testifies that the deportation procedure is fraught with certain difficulties…. As we understand it, Maria will be channeled through the deportation center where she can spend some time awaiting shipment”, — reads the statement of the diplomatic mission, published in Facebook.