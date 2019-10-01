In the United States arrested a naturalized Chinese on charges of espionage (PHOTO)

U.S. authorities have charged a naturalized citizen of the country that he is the “agent of a foreign state, said on Monday, Reuters, citing court records.

According to the Agency, Edward pang also known as Peng Xuehua, who worked as a tour guide in San Francisco, is accused of transfer to the government of China intelligence information.

In the period from 2015 to 2018, as believes a consequence, he has served as a “courier” to deliver from USA to China “packages” classified information relating to U.S. national security.

Peng was arrested on Friday in California, but the charge was only published on Monday. The Federal attorney refused to grant him bail.