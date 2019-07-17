In the United States arrested the former President of Peru, accused at home of corruption (PHOTO)

The ex-President of Peru, Alejandro Toledo, is wanted in his country on charges of corruption arrested in the United States. On Tuesday Twitter announced the Prosecutor General’s office of the South American Republic, reports TASS.

“The Prosecutor General’s office reports that ex-President Alejandro Toledo Manrique was arrested this morning in U.S. extradition request”, – told in Prosecutor’s tweet.

In February 2017, the court of justice of Peru issued a warrant for the arrest of Toledo, who served as President from 2001 to 2006, on charges of corruption and illegal agreements with the Brazilian Corporation Odebrecht construction.

According to investigators, the former President and members of his administration have received from the Brazilian company a bribe of $ 20 million. In return, Odebrecht signed a lucrative contract for the construction of a major highway. Toledo was declared wanted, but by that time had already left Peru.

According to Peruvian media reports, in 2013 the politician was granted US citizenship