In the United States arrested two people from Ukraine, helped Trump the case against Biden
Two men of foreign origin who helped the personal lawyer of the President Rudy Giuliani in the investigation of Joe and hunter Biden, was arrested. They are accused of financial fraud.
Leo Parnassus and Igor Fruman are accused of conspiring “to circumvent Federal laws against foreign intervention, participating in the scheme of transfer of foreign money to candidates for Federal and state positions”, writes CBS News.
According to prosecutors, Parnas was born in Ukraine, and Truman in Belarus.
American lawyer in new York, said at a press conference that Parnassus and Rumana arrested on Wednesday evening, October 9, at DULLES international airport near Washington.
They were going to get on an international flight for one-way tickets, announced U.S. attorney in the southern district of new York Jeffrey Berman. “Voice of America” claims that they were going to fly to Vienna.
“This investigation is connected with corruption — the deliberate violation of the law,” said William Sweeney, assistant Director of the new York office of the FBI.
Business lawyer John Dowd to comment on the charges dropped.
The essence of the charges
Non-profit organization Campaign Legal Center, fighting for compliance with the laws on financing of election campaigns, in July 2018, filed a complaint with the Federal election Commission, urging to investigate and find out he violated the Parnassus and Truman the law, using a front company to hide the source of donations in the amount of $ 325,000 received in one of the committees of political action, supporting trump.
Later, the centre has also provided evidence of electronic funds transfers, reflecting the movement of funds.
A 22-page indictment contains the conclusions came from Campaign Legal Center. According to the document, the Parnassus and Truman used the company Global Energy Producers for payment in the amount of $ 325,000 to a special political action Committee supporting Donald trump, and another 15 000 dollars to another political Committee. Parnas also transferred $ 50,000 to the needs of the election campaign trump in 2016.
Parnas and Truman “sought to promote their personal financial interests and political interests of at least one Ukrainian government official, with whom they worked,” the document says. The name of the Ukrainian policy is not disclosed.
The indictment also alleges that the pair met several times with member of Congress to call for the resignation of U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.
“Parnassus has made efforts to recall the Ambassador, at least in part, at the request of one or several Ukrainian officials”, — stated in the materials of the prosecution.
The case also featured two more accused – Ukrainian Andrey Kukushkin and US citizen David Correia. They are mentioned in the indictment in connection with another illegal scheme to make donations to the campaign. Kukushkin arrested in California, Correia is on the loose, said a representative of the authorities.
In Ukraine Zelensky told reporters that he had never seen Parnassus or Romana.
“I’ve never met these two men. I’ve heard about them,” said Zelensky during a press conference, adding that he never had spoke on the phone.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Telephone conversation of the presidents of the United States and Ukraine caught the interest of the congressmen in the investigation, not tried trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- The Democrats have announced a formal request of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- The U.S. state Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- The house of representatives launched an investigation into impeachment. Among Democrats, there are voices that need to act quickly, but if charges will be brought against Trump, they will consider the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans.
- According to the latest published survey, just over half of voters support the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald trump and want him removed from office.