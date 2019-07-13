In the United States bear stole a car and got in an accident
July 13, 2019 | News | No Comments|
After the accident the animal managed to get out of the cabin and escape.
In boulder (Colorado) bear stole a car.
The police reported that the bear opened the driver’s door and climbed into the cabin. The door closed and the animal began to run around the cabin, trying to get out. At some point, the bear accidentally turned the transmission into neutral and the car began to roll downhill. After approximately 30 meters, the car crashed into a tree.
In the accident the car was badly damaged. Also damaged a door panel, which bear tried to break down.
In connection with the incident, police urged local residents to not leave cars open.