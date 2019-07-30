In the United States bear stole the bird feeder
July 30, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In the United States in Colorado in the video shot the bear while stealing bird feeders. Colorado couple put it to his shed in the backyard to feed the forest birds. However, the bear she also relished.
About it reports The Mashable.
The owners knew that bears are common in their area, so they decided to attach a bell to the trough in the hope that the noise will discourage her from any creatures that are not birds.
However, this idea was not enough. The pair filmed a video of a bear which, impressing with its acrobatic maneuvers, broke the bird feeder and took her with him into the woods.
