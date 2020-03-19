In the United States because of the coronavirus give the box with the products inside
The author of the channel “the First Traveling” on “Yandex.Zen” is a supply of food for a week To give US needy NGOs. Hereinafter in the first person.
America, like all other countries, is experiencing an epidemic of coronavirus, and is taking steps to stop the spread of the epidemic. Because there is a huge variety of non-governmental organizations and disease-free time help all segments of the population who need this help, and now that they joined to help people. In one of these organizations in the Kansas times a week, you can get a box of food: you need food for normal functioning.
I got this box — no queues, just come and take. And 10 times regretted that came for her without a car: barely dragged to the house. So what do the Americans give to their citizens and temporary residents (for 1 person per week):
Grocery
First, it is a package of three cereals: dried beans, dried peas, and long rice. Each package is approximately 900 grams.
A small box of pasta (454 grams) — in fact, these macaroons I don’t really like, but of course cook and eat. As they say in Ukraine, “sho robyt”. Also, the packaging of egg powder I don’t know what to do with it and how useful it is to use. Maybe you faced with this?
Dried fruits
Box of raisins (425 grams) and packing prunes (dried plums) — 454 grams.
Canned
Next come the canned goods. In total there were 4 banks. One of them (with white beans), I laid out right there, as the beans not very much, especially the canned kind. In General, canned food is considered not very useful. Now, 3 other banks is red beans, pink salmon (hasn’t been opened yet, I wonder what it is — mince or chunks) and pumpkin puree (vitamin a source).
Frost
The hardest part of this whole package — a huge brick weighing approximately 3.5 kg of meat. What kind of meat, I have not yet checked. Similar to beef. At first I thought that the liver, but the liver is usually darker.
And the signature dish — a glass of frozen, farm-raised oysters. It’s probably worth it to eat on Thursday (fish day in Soviet canteen).
The bread around the head
Also in the box lay the famous us macaroni and cheese (powdered cheese there) and a loaf of bread that was fresh a few days ago, but still usable.
I’ll be good for a month. Given that I can’t cook — and even for a year. And You would have enough for the week?
Original published in the blog “the First Traveling” on “Yandex.Zen”.
ForumDaily is not responsible for the content of blogs and may not share the author’s point of view. If you want to become an author column, send your material to kolonka@forumdaily.com.
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020 it covers all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on the entry of the EU. The ban came into force on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- March 13, trump introduced in the United States, a nationwide state of emergency due to the coronavirus.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Panicked due to emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
- Trump has signed a law granting paid leave due to the coronavirus. Who can count on paid holidays, please click here.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1085
[name] => help
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pomoshh
)
help
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5504
[name] => products
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => products
)
products
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark