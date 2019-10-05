In the United States because of ‘vaping’ 18 people have died, thousands more have identified pulmonary disease (PHOTOS)

At least 18 people died in the US, 1080 was diagnosed with lung disease from Smoking electronic cigarettes, or “vaping”. This is stated in the report of the American Center for control and prevention of diseases (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) (CDC). The report was published on the website of the Centre.

According to them, the deaths were registered in 15 U.S. States. The specialists of the Centers for control and prevention of diseases indicate that the majority of cases (70%) were men, while in 80% of cases we are talking about people under the age of 35 years. Of these, 16% were adolescents under the age of 18 years, and 21% patients in the age from 18 years to 21 years.

In recent months, the U.S. has escalated the debate on the question of whether wapi negatively on health. In early September it was reported that the epidemic of lung diseases associated with the use of electronic cigarettes, has affected 33 States and more than 450 people.

The CDC emphasized that the patients showed no infection, so experts attribute these cases of disease with chemical exposure. All the victims were Smoking VAPI 90 days, often a week before the onset of symptoms. All patients before their condition deteriorated to the point that required hospitalization, usually experienced cough, chest pain or shortness of breath. Some also reported nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever and weight loss.

4 Sep Michigan the first U.S. States have declared a temporary ban on the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes. It will affect both regular and online stores and will operate for six months, but the Governor will be able to prolong the ban. To electronic cigarettes without aromatic additives restriction does not apply.

The Governor of the state Gretchen Whitmer explained that manufacturers wapow “hooked” on their children using a pleasant taste supplements, and introduced the buyer, speaking of the “safety” of electronic cigarettes. In this regard, the Minister of health and human services Alex Azar said that the United States authorities want largely to limit the country’s sale of electronic cigarettes with aromatic additives. In August, the Department of public health Illinois state has registered the country’s first case of death from Smoking electronic cigarettes. The deceased “waipara” was diagnosed with severe respiratory disease.

In January the head of the Department of sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and drug administration Scott Gottlieb has threatened the manufacturers of electronic cigarettes and wapow a complete ban on the sale of their products, if in 2019 will increase the number of teenage smokers. He cited collected by the Department according to statistical data, the number of teenage smokers in the United States in recent years has doubled because of the availability of electronic cigarettes. Number of students-“vapers” in 2018 increased by 78% among pupils of 5-8 classes by 48%. In the end, more than 1.5 million boys and girls have become dependent on this habit from 2017 to 2018.