In the United States began a new trial in the case of the organizer of explosions in new York and new Jersey (PHOTOS)

A new trial in the case of a 31-year-old native of Afghanistan Ahmad Khan Rahimi, who is already serving a life prison sentence for bombings in new York and new Jersey in September of 2016, began on Tuesday in the city of Elizabeth (new Jersey), writes NJ.com.

The subject of the proceedings in the court of Union County are charged in the attempted murder of five police officers. After the explosion, the terrorist tried to escape. However, on 19 September 2016 a police officer Linden (state of NJ), angel Padilla found the suspect sleeping on the steps of one of the bars.

As soon as the police approached the suspect, he woke up and shot him. At the beginning of a fierce firefight even one police officer were injured.

In February 2018, the court in new York Manhattan Rahimi was sentenced to life imprisonment for the bombing. He was also ordered to pay a total of 562 803 thousands of dollar in compensation to the victims of the terrorist attack.

According to the authorities, he never showed signs of remorse and provided other prisoners, instructions on building homemade bombs and extremist propaganda – the speeches of the leader of the terrorist group al-Qaeda* Osama bin Laden and Islamist American-born Anwar al-Awlaki, who was killed in an airstrike in September 2011.

Recall, September 17, 2016 in Seaside Park (new Jersey) detonated an improvised explosive device in a trash can standing next to the road, which was supposed to run the charity marathon. Two laid there, the bombs did not explode. Affected by the incident.

However, on the same day a bomb exploded in the district of Chelsea in new York city center, where many popular restaurants, bars and shops. The injured 30 people.

19 Sep homeless man informed the police about the discovery of a backpack with five explosive devices at the railway station in Elizabeth (the administrative center of Union County in new Jersey). At the very moment when the police, using the robot, examined the find, the explosion occurred. No one was hurt.

On the same day, the owner of the bar in Linden found on the steps of the institution the suspicious man and called the police. By the time the FBI has announced Rahimi wanted. The attempt to arrest him ended in a shootout in which police were injured angel Padilla and Peter hammer. Sam Rahimi also received several gunshot wounds.

The authorities came to the conclusion that Rahimi, who was a follower of extremist ideology, acted alone.

*Al-Qaida is a terrorist group banned in Russia.